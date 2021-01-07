Marcus Spears breaks down what to expect from Mitchell Trubisky as he and the Bears get ready to face off against the Saints on wild-card weekend. (2:08)

As he awaits clearance to rejoin the team after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is participating in live practices remotely this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The source said that Kamara has a live video decoder at his home to watch practice and can hear coach Sean Payton, who has a microphone to guide Kamara through plays.

This is allowing Kamara to watch the Saints as they implement their game plan for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and mentally go through his assignments.

The Saints are hopeful that Kamara will be able to play against the Bears following his positive test Friday for COVID-19. Sunday would be the first day that Kamara could be eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list if he passes all of the league's coronavirus protocols throughout the week.

Asked Monday if Kamara could play against the Bears, coach Sean Payton answered, "We'll see."

Kamara led the Saints in rushing and receiving yards during the regular season, posting 932 rushing yards and 756 receiving yards with 21 total touchdowns.

The Saints got running backs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and fullback Michael Burton off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after they were ruled out for Week 17 as high-risk close contacts of Kamara.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (ankle) and Deonte Harris (neck) also returned to practice Wednesday and are expected to play Sunday after spending the past three weeks on injured reserve.

Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.