BEREA, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Browns' training facility remained closed Thursday afternoon, quarterback Baker Mayfield claimed that even if the Browns aren't able to practice at all before Sunday night's playoff game at Pittsburgh, "it won't have an impact."

"Just adapt and play," Mayfield said. "It's win or go home. So whoever we have out there, we're counting on them. And we believe in those people. ... it's hitting the curveball and adjusting each day."

The Browns already will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who both have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of five positive tests earlier this week, Cleveland's facility has been closed since Tuesday morning and the Browns have been unable to practice.

Mayfield even admitted that he hasn't thrown a pass since this past Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Steelers, which clinched Cleveland's first playoff berth in 17 seasons.

The Browns added safety Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, which comprises six other starters, including star cornerback Denzel Ward. Safety Andrew Sendejo was activated off the list Thursday, but Harrison now will be out vs. Pittsburgh after he tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Browns have been preparing for the Steelers remotely all week, even holding a virtual walk-through on Wednesday in leu of practicing.

"All we wanted was a chance and we got it," Mayfield said. "We're in, and once you're in the dance anything can happen. However or whatever it takes to get a W on Sunday night, that's what our team's going to be ready to do."

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach Sunday and noted he will "try to be an extension" of Stefanski when it comes to decision-making.

"He's gone a great job with situational football," Priefer said Thursday. "I'm gonna try to do exactly what Kevin would want, in those situations."

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who will be calling plays for Stefanski in Pittsburgh, said he too would try to channel the head coach.

"I want to stay true to his beliefs," Van Pelt said. "Obviously it will be a little bit different. Nobody calls it the same. ... My hope is, there's not too many times he's yelling at his TV, going, 'What the heck are you doing?'"

Even though Stefanski will be able to communicate with the team by phone or video chat up until kickoff, according to NFL rules, Priefer said he would be giving the pregame speech Sunday but would keep it "it short and sweet."

"I'm both honored and humbled to have this opportunity, but make no mistake, this is Kevin's team," Priefer said. "He has laid the foundation of a smart, tough, accountable, resilient team, and I will do whatever is asked of me to help the Cleveland Browns get a win on Sunday night.

"Our fans deserve our best effort. That is what we plan on giving them on Sunday."