SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Katie Sowers, one of the NFL's first full-time female assistants and its first openly gay coach, will not return to the San Francisco 49ers next season, a league source confirmed Thursday.

After four years with the team, Sowers and the Niners are parting ways as her contract expires, the source told ESPN. The Bay Area News Group first reported Sowers' departure.

Sowers spent her time with the team as an offensive assistant, primarily working alongside receivers coach Wes Welker with that position group.

In an Instagram photo posted earlier this week, Sowers captioned a photo of herself with "I don't know what 2021 has in store ... but I promise you, it won't be boring."