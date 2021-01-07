Domonique Foxworth makes the case that Josh Allen is the quarterback most likely to win his first Super Bowl this year. (0:56)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- When the Buffalo Bills host their first playoff game in more than two decades Saturday, there's a chance they'll do so without their top two wide receivers.

Stefon Diggs (oblique injury) and Cole Beasley (knee) are listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Beasley suffered his injury late in Buffalo's Week 16 victory over New England and missed the team's regular-season finale against Miami. Head coach Sean McDermott called Beasley "week to week" before the Dolphins game and has maintained that designation through this week.

The NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards, Diggs was limited in the Bills' walk-through Tuesday before missing practice Wednesday. Both he and Beasley participated in limited fashion for the team's final practice of the week Thursday.

"I'm cool, no major issue," Diggs said during a rare media appearance Wednesday for a player on the injury report. "Don't believe everything you read."

McDermott said Thursday morning that the status for Diggs and Beasley for Saturday is uncertain, despite Diggs' self-diagnosis.

"Still not sure, we'll just have to see," McDermott said. "I appreciate where he's coming from, but at the end of the day, I'm always concerned when guys are in the training room, no matter who it is."

If Diggs and Beasley miss time, John Brown, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie will slide in as the Bills' top receivers; the rookie Davis was second on the team with seven touchdown catches this season.