THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have activated left tackle Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve ahead of their wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams announced Thursday.

Whitworth is expected to return to his starting role Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle after he suffered a torn PCL and MCL against the Seahawks at home in Week 10.

"I've had some time off and anytime you're a veteran player it feels good to have a little break for a little while," said Whitworth, who is in his 15th season. "It's been a grind, it's been a lot of work to get back, ups and downs obviously anytime you have an injury, but it feels good now."

Whitworth returned to practice last week but fell short this week of guaranteeing that he would start Saturday, emphasizing that he needed to get through game-week practices without issue.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said it's been "good to be able to get the big fella out there," adding that he would let Whitworth make the final determination about whether he is ready to play Saturday.

The Rams (10-6) and Seahawks (12-4) split their regular-season series with both winning at home and the Seahawks clinching a division title with a Week 16 win against the Rams.

It remains uncertain who will start at quarterback between Jared Goff and John Wolford, as Goff continues to recover from Dec. 28 surgery on his throwing-hand thumb.

Goff threw passes in Wednesday's practice but was listed as a limited participant on the injury report. McVay said he won't announce a starter before the game.