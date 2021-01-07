Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who did not miss a game in 2020, is recovering from ankle surgery.

Cooper posted a photo to his Instagram story Thursday of his right leg in a protective boot. Sources termed the surgery a clean-up that will not require a long rehab.

Cooper had a career-high 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Cooper became the fourth Cowboy to reach 90 catches in a season and the first since Dez Bryant in 2012 and '13. His previous high was 83 catches in 2016 for the Raiders.