THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- "Good" was the word at the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility Thursday when quarterback Jared Goff spoke with reporters for the first time since undergoing surgery on his throwing-hand thumb on Dec. 28.

"It feels good," Goff said. "It's progressing well, it's in a good place."

It remains uncertain, however, whether Goff will start Saturday when the Rams (10-6) play the Seattle Seahawks (12-4) in a wild-card NFL playoff game at Lumen Field.

Earlier in the week, Rams coach Sean McVay said he would not announce a starter before kickoff, and on Thursday, after the team's final practice of the week, he stuck to his word.

"We are going to work through that," McVay said, "and we'll see on Saturday."

Said Goff: "I'm in the mindset that if I have to play at any point, then I'm ready to play and just continuing to progress well."

For a second consecutive practice Thursday, Goff was listed on the injury report as a limited participant, though McVay said he was able to do everything that was asked of him.

"He's doing everything that our practice allows," McVay said. "There's nothing quite like simulating a game with all the things that entails, but in terms of the ballhandling, throwing the ball, some of the things that you would maybe have concerns about, he's done everything in his power to continue to get himself ready to go."

During the nine-minute period of practice open to reporters, Goff went through routine warm-up drills, completing short- and midrange throws, then progressed into red zone work throwing to receivers. His grip appeared strong and his passes had their usual velocity. Goff said he has taken snaps under center and that they have felt "good."

Though he was vague on details regarding his recovery, practice performance and expectations for Saturday, Goff did provide some detail about his surgically repaired thumb, saying that a couple of screws were inserted, but that he is unable to feel them.

Backup quarterback John Wolford earned a win in his first NFL start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and said he will be ready if he must play against the Seahawks.

"I'm preparing and I'll be ready to play if asked to," said Wolford, who passed for 231 yards with an interception in Week 17.

Goff has passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions this season.

The Rams and Seahawks split the season series, though the Seahawks' 20-9 Week 16 victory over the Rams earned them a division title.