THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have activated defensive lineman Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

The move comes a day before the Rams (10-6) are scheduled to play the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks (12-4) in a wild-card playoff game Saturday at Lumen Field. The Rams and Seahawks split the regular-season series, each winning at home.

Last week, Brockers and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were the team's first starters this season to miss a game due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nevertheless, the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals to clinch a playoff berth.

Kupp, the Rams' leading receiver with 974 yards this season, was activated earlier this week and is expected to start Saturday. It is anticipated that Brockers, who had five sacks for the NFL's top-ranked defense this season, will play against the Seahawks.

Their return is the latest in what has been a positive week regarding the team's health.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth was activated from injured reserve and is expected to start Saturday. He has been sidelined since Week 10, when he suffered a torn PCL and MCL in his left knee against the Seahawks and was carted off the field.

There are questions about the Rams' quarterback situation, and coach Sean McVay said he would not announce a starter before kickoff.

Jared Goff underwent thumb surgery on Dec. 28 and missed the regular-season finale. However, the fifth-year quarterback participated in practices this week and said that his surgically repaired thumb felt good and that he thought he would be ready to go if he had to play at any point Saturday.

If Goff is unable to play, backup John Wolford, who earned a win in his first NFL start last Sunday, will again step in.