Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers caps off a unique travel experience Saturday as he is set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the wild-card matchup with the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks.

Brockers took a separate flight than the one his team was on to Seattle; the Rams arranged for him to have a private flight being that he was not fully removed from the NFL's 10-day quarantine protocol period after testing positive. Then once Brockers arrived in Seattle, he stayed in a different hotel than his team on Friday night, before being rescheduled to rejoin them Saturday.