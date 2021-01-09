Mina Kimes expects Josh Allen and the surging Bills to dominate the Colts defense on Wild Card weekend. (0:35)

Buffalo Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, who were both listed as questionable with injuries, will play in Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Diggs was named an All-Pro for the first time after recording league highs with 127 catches and 1,535 yards in his first season in Buffalo. He also had eight touchdowns.

He suffered an oblique injury late in Buffalo's Week 16 victory over New England and missed the team's regular-season finale against Miami.

Diggs was limited in practice for most of the week. He told reporters earlier in the week he was "cool," suggesting his status was never in question.

Beasley, who set career highs in receiving yards (967) and receptions (82) this season, has not played since injuring his knee in the fourth quarter of the Week 16 win over the Patriots.

With Diggs and Beasley active, the Bills are fully healthy for Saturday's game.