BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns were cleared by the NFL to hold a walk-through Saturday afternoon, before flying to Pittsburgh for Sunday night's playoff game against the Steelers, while getting back three starters off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Before the walk-through, the Browns activated tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and linebacker Malcolm Smith off the virus list, clearing the way for them to play Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Bryant and Smith missed this past Sunday's game on the list, while Harrison's positive test this week was determined to be a false positive.

The Browns have been dealing with COVID-19 issues all week, with both head coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio testing positive for the virus. Neither will be able to make the trip to Pittsburgh. Those positive tests, along with ones to receiver KhaDarel Hodge, defensive backs coach Jeff Howard and tight ends coach Drew Petzing, forced the Browns to cancel their Wednesday and Thursday practices. Cleveland, however, was able to practice for the first time all week on Friday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and starting nickelback Kevin Johnson, who were not activated off the list, are expected to remain on it, meaning they will not be playing Sunday night, according to a league source.

The last time the Browns went on the road two weeks ago, they had to postpone their Saturday walk-through, after linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive for the virus. Cleveland wound up placing its entire receiving corps on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well as high-risk close contacts. The Browns ended up conducting their walk-through on Sunday morning on the fifth floor of a hotel parking garage in New Jersey hours before kickoff against the New York Jets.

Cleveland is in the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. The Browns haven't won a playoff game since 1994.