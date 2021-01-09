Bills' Josh Allen hits Stefon Diggs with 35-yard TD strike

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills kept the lead Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts on a 35-yard pass in the fourth quarter in their AFC wild-card game.

It was Allen's third completion of 30 air yards Saturday. It's the first time Allen's completed three passes of 30-plus air yards in a single game.

The Bills took an early lead on a shot-put throw from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox.

On second-and-3 from the Colts' 3-yard line, Allen took the snap on what looked like a designed run but was quickly met by Indianapolis defenders Tyquan Lewis and Anthony Walker. Allen scrambled to his right and stayed upright just long enough to see Knox wide open in the end zone. As he was being brought to the ground, Allen heaved the ball toward Knox, who caught it with nobody around him.

Allen was electric on the drive, scrambling 12 yards for a first down before hitting Diggs for a 36-yard gain on the next play. Diggs was hit almost immediately after the catch but hung on to set the Bills up at the Colts' 37-yard line. Allen completed 5 of 7 passes on the drive for 67 yards and the score.