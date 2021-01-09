Quarterback John Wolford got the start over Jared Goff for the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks, but it didn't take long for Goff to get into Saturday's NFC wild-card playoff game.

With 5:40 to play in the first quarter, Wolford rushed for 2 yards on a designed run before he appeared to take a blow to the head from the shoulder of Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Rams doctors immediately tended to Wolford and walked him into the locker room, and Goff entered the game.

Wolford is questionable to return because of a neck injury, the Rams announced. Goff is the only active backup available with Blake Bortles on the inactive list.

It was Wolford's first NFL playoff appearance and his second career start after he led the Rams to an 18-7 victory over Arizona in Week 17 to clinch a playoff berth. He passed for 231 yards with an interception and also rushed for 56 yards on six carries against the Cardinals.

Goff underwent thumb surgery on his throwing hand Dec. 28 and was inactive for Week 17. He was listed as a limited participant in practice this week, but he told reporters Thursday that his thumb felt good.

The Rams and Seahawks split the season series.