Darious Williams, DK Metcalf exchange touchdowns as Rams lead Seahawks

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams owns Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this season.

Wilson attempted a screen pass to DK Metcalf, but Williams read it the whole way as he jumped the route and returned the interception 42 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 13-3 lead. The pick is Williams third against Wilson this season and is the Rams' fifth defensive score since Week 11, which leads the NFL. Williams picked off Wilson twice in the Rams' 23-16 victory over Seattle in Week 10.

Leaguewide, there were 784 screen passes targeting WRs this regular season, and zero interceptions prior to Williams' pick-six of Wilson's screen pass targeting Metcalf.

Metcalf and Wilson answered quickly on the Seahawks' next drive, though.

Wilson scrambled to his left and floated a pass back across his body to Metcalf, who got open behind the Rams' defense and raced to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. That made it 13-10 Rams with 3:43 left in the first half.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Wilson threw an NFL-high 18 touchdown passes under duress during the regular season. The next closest players had 11 such touchdowns.

The Seahawks' first five offensive possessions resulted in three punts, a field goal and the pick-six.