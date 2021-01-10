Aaron Donald chases down Russell Wilson, forcing an incomplete pass, but Donald appears to hurt his midsection on the play. (0:23)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald suffered a rib injury in the third quarter of Saturday's wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks and immediately left the field for the locker room.

Donald returned to the sideline but did not re-enter the game. The Rams beat the Seahawks 30-20.

Donald landed a quarterback hit on Russell Wilson as the Seahawks' QB hurried a deep pass that fell incomplete. But Wilson appeared to land on Donald's ribs on the tackle. Donald clutched his abdomen as he rose to his feet, and before leaving the playing field took a knee in apparent pain.

Donald had sacked Wilson twice before leaving the game.

A two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald finished the regular season with 13.5 sacks for the top-ranked Rams defense.