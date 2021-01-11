'Beyond special': LeBron, Magic, OBJ and more react to Cleveland Browns ending playoff drought

The Cleveland Browns are not only in the 2020 NFL playoffs, but they have now won their first postseason game in 26 years -- a 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the wild-card round.
And the Browns have ended yet another notable drought in 2020. Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game since defeating the Bill Parcells-led New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round when coach Bill Belichick was the Browns' coach (and Nick Saban was Belichick's defensive coordinator).
Cleveland's 48 points are the second-most the Browns have scored against the Steelers. The result Sunday trails only the Browns' 51 points in a 51-0 win against the Steelers on Sept. 10, 1989.
To say Browns fans are excited would be an understatement. Let's check in:
The Browns are having a blast in the locker room 🔊— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021
(via @Kareemhunt7) pic.twitter.com/akqCQfuaEU
LETS GO!!!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 #Browns— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2021
TAKI TAKI!!!!!!!!!!!! #Browns— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2021
First time ever watching a Browns game. Fun to watch!— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 11, 2021
Somebody gotta show me the streets of Cleveland right now!!!! Beyond special— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 11, 2021
Well I guess they can make the tik toks now #CORVETTECORVETTE— Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) January 11, 2021
"Same @Browns team ..." pic.twitter.com/xzH5KadPCq— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 11, 2021
Good WIN. wish I was out there 💪🏾— GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) January 11, 2021
FOR THE CITY ‼️‼️— Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) January 11, 2021
Jarvis Landry dancing to Corvette Corvette in the locker room 😅 @God_Son80— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2021
(via yeahthatswood/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/mnT30jdgJB
JOBS NOT FINISHED.— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) January 11, 2021
🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/1lFUm5mOkV— Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) January 11, 2021
Love you Browns. I guess Zoom works for football but only if you have HEART! Go Browns!— Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) January 11, 2021
January 11, 2021
Both Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield silenced critics with their impressive play today by leading their teams to playoff victories!! @Lj_era8 @bakermayfield— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2021
The Browns IS THE BROWNS!! 🌚— Jedrick Wills Jr.®️++💕 (@JWills73) January 11, 2021
NOBODY BELIEVED BUT US !!!!!!!! #CORVETTECORVETTE 🥴🥴🥴🥴— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 11, 2021
Fireworks going off in downtown Cleveland tonight #Browns https://t.co/RI5ZDATaKf— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 11, 2021
I Won't Troll You!!!! @Browns GOT MORE TO DO 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/J16l8H6siz— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 11, 2021
Cleveland vs. everybody.@bakermayfield @MylesLGarrett pic.twitter.com/2iJBP2RZwf— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021
WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY AROUND !!!!#corvettecorvette!!!!— Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) January 11, 2021
Myles Garrett on the message the #Browns wanted to send tonight: "We're disrespected. With the media, with the comments from JuJu and other players. They thought they were going to come out here and it was going to be a cakewalk...." pic.twitter.com/FphohL47r3— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 11, 2021
My assistant just called me and although I couldn't get him to admit it, I'm pretty sure he was crying. Congrats @Browns End of tweet— James Caan (@James_Caan) January 11, 2021
Browns should close the facility again this week...seems to work— Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 11, 2021
😤 SET THE TONE! O-H! https://t.co/KBovs3E5hh— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) January 11, 2021
If not for the @SoundersFC winning so much I wouldn't even know how to feel right now 😜😬🏈⚽️#Browns— 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 11, 2021