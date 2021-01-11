'Beyond special': LeBron, Magic, OBJ and more react to Cleveland Browns ending playoff drought

Myles Garrett reacts to the Browns beating the Steelers for Cleveland's first playoff win since 1994. (1:03)

The Cleveland Browns are not only in the 2020 NFL playoffs, but they have now won their first postseason game in 26 years -- a 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the wild-card round.

And the Browns have ended yet another notable drought in 2020. Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game since defeating the Bill Parcells-led New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round when coach Bill Belichick was the Browns' coach (and Nick Saban was Belichick's defensive coordinator).

Cleveland's 48 points are the second-most the Browns have scored against the Steelers. The result Sunday trails only the Browns' 51 points in a 51-0 win against the Steelers on Sept. 10, 1989.

To say Browns fans are excited would be an understatement. Let's check in:

The Browns are having a blast in the locker room 🔊



First time ever watching a Browns game. Fun to watch! — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 11, 2021

Somebody gotta show me the streets of Cleveland right now!!!! Beyond special — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 11, 2021

Well I guess they can make the tik toks now #CORVETTECORVETTE — Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) January 11, 2021

Good WIN. wish I was out there 💪🏾 — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) January 11, 2021

FOR THE CITY ‼️‼️ — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) January 11, 2021

Jarvis Landry dancing to Corvette Corvette in the locker room 😅 @God_Son80



JOBS NOT FINISHED. — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) January 11, 2021

Love you Browns. I guess Zoom works for football but only if you have HEART! Go Browns! — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) January 11, 2021

Both Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield silenced critics with their impressive play today by leading their teams to playoff victories!! @Lj_era8 @bakermayfield — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2021

The Browns IS THE BROWNS!! 🌚 — Jedrick Wills Jr.®️++💕 (@JWills73) January 11, 2021

NOBODY BELIEVED BUT US !!!!!!!! #CORVETTECORVETTE 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 11, 2021

Fireworks going off in downtown Cleveland tonight #Browns https://t.co/RI5ZDATaKf — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 11, 2021

I Won't Troll You!!!! @Browns GOT MORE TO DO 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/J16l8H6siz — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 11, 2021

WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY AROUND !!!!#corvettecorvette!!!! — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) January 11, 2021

Myles Garrett on the message the #Browns wanted to send tonight: "We're disrespected. With the media, with the comments from JuJu and other players. They thought they were going to come out here and it was going to be a cakewalk...." pic.twitter.com/FphohL47r3 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 11, 2021

My assistant just called me and although I couldn't get him to admit it, I'm pretty sure he was crying. Congrats @Browns End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 11, 2021

Browns should close the facility again this week...seems to work — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 11, 2021

😤 SET THE TONE! O-H! https://t.co/KBovs3E5hh — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) January 11, 2021