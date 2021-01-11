        <
          'Beyond special': LeBron, Magic, OBJ and more react to Cleveland Browns ending playoff drought

          11:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Cleveland Browns are not only in the 2020 NFL playoffs, but they have now won their first postseason game in 26 years -- a 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the wild-card round.

          And the Browns have ended yet another notable drought in 2020. Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game since defeating the Bill Parcells-led New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round when coach Bill Belichick was the Browns' coach (and Nick Saban was Belichick's defensive coordinator).

          Cleveland's 48 points are the second-most the Browns have scored against the Steelers. The result Sunday trails only the Browns' 51 points in a 51-0 win against the Steelers on Sept. 10, 1989.

          To say Browns fans are excited would be an understatement. Let's check in: