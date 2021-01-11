Chris Mortensen outlines Deshaun Watson being unhappy in Houston and how a possible trade could send him to Miami for Tua Tagovailoa. (1:19)

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has already become one of the NFL's most popular players. Tagovailoa was the third-highest selling player and the top-selling rookie of official NFL merchandise across the Fanatics network during the 2020 regular season.

Kansas City' Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady finished first and second, respectively, for the second consecutive season.

But it's Tagovailoa's sudden arrival in the top three, ahead of quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), who are Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, that is eye-popping. Tagovailoa's No.1 jerseys became a staple among fans attending games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa, who didn't become the Dolphins starting QB until Week 7, bested the other top quarterbacks from the 2020 draft in jersey sales. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow was the No. 2 selling rookie, followed by Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who at No. 4 is the top-selling, non-QB rookie.

Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin shared an interactive graph Friday that shows how much NFL jersey sales fluctuate from week-to-week. Mahomes was the top-seller for 10 weeks, while Brady jumped to the top spot for four weeks. Tagovailoa jumped to the top spot in Week 10, right after he outdueled Kyler Murray for a 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Fanatics merchandise sales cover NFLShop.com and most teams' official team sites.