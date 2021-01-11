LAS VEGAS -- Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was involved in a single-car crash last week, will not face DUI charges.

"After an extensive review of the evidence, the Clark County District Attorney's office filed a complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care," read the statement by David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld.

"The police investigation in the Josh Jacobs' case revealed that Mr. Jacobs' blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and therefore DUI charges are not being filed against him." Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement. "However, based on Mr. Jacobs' driving behavior, my office has filed a Criminal Complaint for one misdemeanor count of Duty of Driver to Decrease Speed Under Certain Circumstances."

Jacobs, 22, was arrested after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the crash near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Jan. 4. Per the Metro PIO, "the investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jacobs, was impaired. He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries resulting from the collision. After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI."

Jacobs' booking photo showed a laceration and stitches across his forehead.

Said Raiders coach Jon Gruden that day: "We're just aware of it. I will say that Josh is OK and I'm not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts. But we do have word that Josh is OK and we are looking into the matter."