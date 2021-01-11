ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss will miss the remainder of the postseason with an ankle injury, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Moss injured his ankle in the team's 27-24 victory Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo's second-leading rusher behind Devin Singletary, Moss totaled 576 yards of offense and five touchdowns during his rookie season in 2020. He missed three games early in the season with a toe injury but had played in every game since. His highlight performance came during Buffalo's Week 8 victory over the New England Patriots, during which he ran for a season-high 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Moss started for the Bills against the Colts but was carted off the field after a run late in the fourth quarter.

Per a league source, it is still undecided whether his injury will require surgery.

Moss' absence vaults 2019 third-round pick Singletary into a nearly every-down role moving forward. The Bills also have T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones and undrafted rookie Antonio Williams on their roster. Williams would have to be called up from the practice squad but ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns during Buffalo's 56-26 win over Miami in Week 17.

NFL Network first reported the news that Moss would miss the rest of the postseason.