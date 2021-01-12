The Las Vegas Raiders have named Gus Bradley their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Bradley, a former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons (2013 to 2016), was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers the past four seasons.

The team announced the hiring on Twitter using a photo of former Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt but quickly deleted the tweet to correct its mistake.

He replaces defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was fired by coach Jon Gruden late in the 2020 season. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli took over as interim defensive coordinator to finish the season.