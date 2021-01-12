SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have extended general manager John Schneider, the team announced Tuesday.

Schneider's five-year extension runs through the 2027 draft. The extension the team recently gave coach Pete Carroll runs through the 2025 season, so the Seahawks have their top two decision-makers under contract together for the next five seasons.

"For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports," Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a statement. "I know we are all excited to see that continue."

Schneider's extension received the seal of approval from quarterback Russell Wilson, who agreed with a Seahawks tweet that the GM was "the best in the business."

The best in the business. https://t.co/06bki4uk1T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 12, 2021

The 49-year-old Schneider, who also holds the title of executive vice president, was previously contracted through the 2022 draft under the extension he signed in 2016. In response to a recent NFL Network report stating the Detroit Lions were prepared to pursue Schneider for their GM vacancy, Schneider told 710 ESPN Seattle that he and his wife "love it here. Great ownership, Coach Carroll, the city, the 12s, everything."

Allen has assumed control of the Seahawks since her brother, Paul Allen, died in 2018.

The Seahawks have made the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons since Schneider and Carroll arrived in 2010, with the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history and another Super Bowl appearance. The Seahawks' nine playoff appearances under Carroll and Schneider are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the second-most since 2010, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Only the New England Patriots (10) have more.

Seattle's most recent playoff appearance came after their fifth NFC West title in that span, but it ended with a wild-card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Since 2012, the year they drafted Wilson, the Seahawks' 98 regular-season wins are second only to the Patriots.