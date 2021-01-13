OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never played a game in the snow, and he doesn't want that streak to end in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game in Buffalo.

Asked about his experience about playing in the snow, Jackson said: "Zero. Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does. hopefully it don't."

As of Tuesday, there is a 40% chance for some few snow showers at Bills Stadium on Saturday night. Accumulation could be as much as an inch.

Jackson, who grew up in South Florida, said he remembers when he first saw snow during his time at Louisville.

"We had a snowball fight," Jackson said, "so that's totally different from playing in it."

Starting left guard Bradley Bozeman echoed Jackson's sentiments about playing a postseason game in the snow.

"Big guys in slippery situations is not always a good thing," Bozeman said.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, could wear a glove in Buffalo, but it wouldn't be for weather-related reasons. He wore a glove on his left hand in the second half of Sunday's 20-13 wild-card win over the Tennessee Titans because he jammed his thumb.

"I'm good," Jackson said.

Jackson wasn't listed on the Ravens' injury report on Tuesday, when the team held a walkthrough.