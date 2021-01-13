KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle and hip in a Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints. He was a limited practice participant.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was able to watch some of Edwards-Helaire's rehab progress, noting that the 2020 first-round draft pick "gets after it."

"A lot of it is the way you approach it and the trust you have in the trainers and so on ... I'll tell you, this kid, he just kind of went right at it," Reid said. "I mean, he was fearless with it, and as a result, I'd tell you he's probably a little ahead, and we've just got to evaluate it."

But, Reid cautioned, "We're not going to do anything to jeopardize him or his career, I mean, that's not what we're doing. We've taken it day by day with him and we'll keep doing that and just see how he does here."

Edwards-Helaire led the team in rushing with 803 yards. He also caught 36 passes and scored five touchdowns.

Filling in for Edwards-Helaire in the two games he missed were Darrel Williams, Le'Veon Bell and Darwin Thompson.