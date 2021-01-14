PITTSBURGH -- Following through on Mike Tomlin's promise to make changes after a first-round exit in the playoffs, the Steelers announced Thursday that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner is out.

The Steelers will not renew his contract or the contracts of offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.

The organization is discussing a new contract with defensive coordinator Keith Butler, who, at 64, plans to go year-to-year before eventually retiring, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I didn't anticipate being here in this position," Tomlin said in his end-of-season news conference Wednesday. "Disappointed by it. Understand that we better make some changes in terms of the things we do. We better look at every aspect of it. Schematics, personnel, approach to business. I am committed to that. I am also committed to not sitting in this position and feeling the way we feel right now moving forward."

Fichtner, a long-time quarterbacks coach for the organization, drew ire in the last two seasons for the sluggish offense. The Steelers finished last in the league with 1,351 rushing yards, down from the year before when they finished 29th with 1,447 yards.

"We will not accept our current position in that area," Tomlin said of the run game. "We cannot. We have to attack that and we will."

Fichtner took over for Todd Haley as the offensive coordinator beginning with the 2018 season, but he's been in Pittsburgh since 2007, when he began his tenure as the wide receivers coach in Tomlin's first year as head coach.

Sarrett was initially promoted to offensive line coach in January 2019 after a season as the assistant offensive line coach under Mike Munchak. Sarrett joined the Steelers in 2012 as an offensive assistant.

Bradley was hired in February 2018 and coached the group for three seasons. Prior to that, he was the UCLA defensive coordinator and was a long time Penn State defensive coach.