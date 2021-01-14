Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will undergo left wrist surgery Thursday, multiple sources told ESPN's Todd Archer.

Smith did not miss a game in 2020, leading the Cowboys with 154 tackles. He was on the injury report in Week 16 with a wrist injury but was a full practice participant.

Smith should be ready for the beginning of the offseason program, the sources told Archer.

Although Smith led the Cowboys in tackles, there is some question about his future with the team because of potential salary-cap problems.

Smith is scheduled to make a base salary of $7.2 million in 2021, which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the new league year, and carries a $9.8 million cap figure. He is signed through the 2025 season after signing a six-year, $68.4 million contract in 2019.

Smith has posted at least 120 tackles in three of his four seasons and has 498 tackles and 9 sacks in 64 career games.