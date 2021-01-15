The Atlanta Falcons have made an offer to Arthur Smith to become their next head coach, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Smith has served as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons.

Smith, 38, would replace Dan Quinn, whom the Falcons fired along with general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Oct. 11 after an 0-5 start. Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach and led the Falcons to their only wins of the 2020 season en route to a 4-12 overall record.

The Titans ranked fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points per game under Smith. Tennessee finished the regular season averaging 396.4 total yards per game, good for third in the NFL. The Titans' rushing attack posted 168.1 yards per game, second only to the Baltimore Ravens (191.9 yards).

Tennessee achieved rare balance under Smith. Running back Derrick Henry's 2,027 rushing yards were the fifth-best rushing total ever, and he became the eighth player to surpass the 2,000-yard plateau. Titans receiver A.J. Brown finished with 1,075 receiving yards, while teammate Corey Davis ended the season 16 yards short of the 1,000-yard plateau.

Smith joined the Titans in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach; he has since served multiple roles in Tennessee, including offensive quality control coach, offensive line assistant and tight ends coach.