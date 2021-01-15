BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have activated guard Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after he sat out their playoff opener last weekend.

Bitonio, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season this year, tested positive for the virus last week, along with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned to practice himself Thursday.

Both Stefanski and Bitonio had to stay home for Cleveland's 48-37 win in Pittsburgh, the Browns' first playoff victory since 1994.

Currently the longest-tenured player on the team, Bitonio leads the NFL in pass block win rate among guards.

Cleveland travels to Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round this weekend.