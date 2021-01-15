Travis Etienne takes the handoff and goes right through the hole for the short touchdown run. (0:25)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is off to the NFL draft after a record-setting career with the Tigers, he announced Friday.

Etienne played four seasons at Clemson but, like all FBS players, could have used the NCAA's blanket waiver to return in the fall of 2021.

He finished his Clemson career with 4,952 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns on 686 carries, as well as 1,155 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 102 receptions.

Etienne is the ACC's career leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns, and won ACC Player of the Year honors in 2018 and 2019. (Teammate Trevor Lawrence won in 2020.) The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Etienne is one of 12 players in FBS history to eclipse 4,000 rush yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Etienne, a two-time Doak Walker Award finalist, as the No. 2 draft-eligible running back behind Alabama's Najee Harris.

Etienne helped Clemson to four ACC championships, four CFP appearances and a national title in 2018.