KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will play without wide receiver Sammy Watkins in Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watkins has a calf injury that prevented him from practicing all week.

The Chiefs also listed their leading rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as questionable for Sunday's game because of hip and ankle injuries. Edwards-Helaire practiced Wednesday on a limited basis but did no team work Thursday or Friday.

"A couple of days ago he moved around real well, and then we just kind of backed off of him," coach Andy Reid said. "He's still doing stuff, just not with the group. We'll just see how he does."

Watkins has missed six games this season and was fifth on the Chiefs with 37 catches, 421 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs will most likely replace him with Demarcus Robinson, who was third on the team with 45 receptions. Mecole Hardman (41 catches) and Byron Pringle (13) also could play.

"I don't think anyone blinks on that," Reid said of playing without Watkins. "You just giddyup and go. That's not because Sammy is not a great player. That's not it. That's just one of those things, how this team is wired."

If Edwards-Helaire doesn't play, the Chiefs would replace him with Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams. They combined to rush for 423 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Chiefs.