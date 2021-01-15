Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely again after his conditional reinstatement was rescinded, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Gordon, 29, was set to make his season debut for the Seahawks last month before he was placed back on the commissioner's exempt list after not satisfying the terms of his conditional reinstatement, a source previously told ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December for violations of the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was Gordon's sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks last season. He was set to compete with David Moore and Freddie Swain for playing time in their receiver corps behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but did not end up seeing the field.