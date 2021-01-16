Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who has the Green Bay Packers waiting for him in Saturday's Divisional Playoff, also has the Philadelphia Eagles waiting for him whenever this season ends, per league sources.

The Eagles already have received permission to interview Staley at the appropriate time, which could be as early as Sunday if the Rams don't advance, per sources. Staley will join the list of head-coaching candidates the Eagles already are considering as they have spent their week conducting interviews.

The Eagles are drawn to Staley and the reputation he has built during his year as Sean McVay's defensive coordinator in Los Angeles, as well as the skills he has demonstrated in Denver under Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

The Eagles are not the only team interested in Staley. The Houston Texans also have received permission to interview Staley, and there's a connection there.

Staley coached at John Carroll University, where new Texans general manager Nick Caserio also attended. The two have a strong relationship and perhaps Caserio's presence could help draw Staley to Houston.

But the Eagles want to talk with Staley; they have made that known. He is one of their top candidates and, depending on what happens Saturday, could have a chance to soon meet with the NFC East team looking to fill the head coaching vacancy it created last week when it fired Doug Pederson.