For Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, payback came at a price.

Peters was fined $15,000 on Saturday for taunting during the Ravens' 20-13 wild-card victory in Tennessee, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The discipline was for "physical actions directed at the Titans bench" by Peters, the source said.

On Sunday, Peters sealed the Ravens' win by intercepting Ryan Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining and returning the ball into Baltimore territory. Without hesitation, Peters bounced to his feet and led a parade of 15 defenders to the Titans' midfield logo, where he placed the ball and then screamed toward the Tennessee sideline with his arms outstretched.

No other Ravens players were fined. NFL Network first reported Peters' fine.

This outburst came two months after the Titans' players huddled on the Ravens' logo before the teams' regular-season matchup, which led to a confrontation between Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and Tennessee players.

Peters has not been made available to reporters since the incident.

"I just like him, personally. I like the way he plays, and I like his heart," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "So as far as where you draw the line and all of that? That's something that individual people have to learn for themselves. We all have that."

This is the third time in 13 months that Peters has been fined by the NFL.

In December 2019, Peters was fined $14,037 for celebrating a pass breakup by jumping in the stands in Buffalo and drinking a fan's beer. Last month, Peters was fined $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after appearing to spit at Jarvis Landry as the Cleveland Browns wide receiver walked away.