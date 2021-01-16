PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers didn't have to search far for their new offensive coordinator.

The team is expected to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Known for his creativity in playcalling and design, Canada has been the Steelers' quarterbacks coach for just one season, but he has plenty of experience on the collegiate level.

Canada spent time as the offensive coordinator at LSU, Maryland, NC State, Wisconsin, Indiana and Pittsburgh, among others. He was also the interim head coach at Maryland in 2018.

With Canada running the Panthers' offense in 2016, Pitt led the nation in red zone touchdown percentage (82%) and scored at least 28 points in all 12 regular-season games.

He also previously worked with Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner at NC State, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

Canada had been a candidate for the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator opening. NFL Network first reported that the Steelers were turning to Canada to lead the offense after not renewing Randy Fichtner's contract.

Canada's return could signal that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is returning for the 2021 season because the veteran would be familiar with the offense and coaching style -- important factors in the final years of his career.