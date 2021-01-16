METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' receiving corps keeps getting healthier by the week.

Third-year receiver Tre'Quan Smith was activated off of injured reserve Saturday -- a day before the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional-round playoff game -- after fellow receivers Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris returned from IR last week. Smith missed the past three games with an ankle injury before returning to practice this week.

Smith caught a career-high 34 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games this season. But the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is equally valuable as one of New Orleans' best downfield blockers in the run game.

The Saints also placed backup guard/center Will Clapp on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he learned of a positive test and missed practice on Friday. No other players were placed on the list Saturday after contract tracing.

The Saints elevated guard/center Cameron Tom and linebacker Chase Hansen from their practice squad to the active roster. They also re-signed emergency backup kicker Blair Walsh and long-snapper John Denney to their practice squad and released wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and defensive end Anthony Zettel.