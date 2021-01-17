Lamar Jackson gets hit in the end zone trying to escape a tackle, then heads to the locker room to undergo concussion protocol. (0:27)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the fourth quarter after suffering a concussion in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game at the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens went on to lose 17-3.

On the final play of the third quarter, Jackson's head snapped back and hit the turf in the end zone of Bills Stadium after throwing the ball away and taking a hit from Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. Jackson immediately grabbed his helmet with both hands after hitting the ground. He then threw his hands up in frustration as he headed to the locker room with a trainer.

Jackson was flagged for intentional grounding on the play.

Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley replaced him with the Ravens trailing 17-3. The Ravens' other quarterbacks -- Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley -- are on injured reserve.

Jackson's injury came two plays after he threw just the second pick-six of his career. After driving down to the Buffalo 9-yard line, Jackson stared down tight end Mark Andrews and was picked off in the red zone for the first time in his career.

Taron Johnson outran Jackson and returned the interception 101 yards for the score. Instead of potentially tying the game, the Ravens fell behind by two touchdowns.

Jackson finished 14-of-24 for 162 yards passing and managed just 34 yards rushing on nine carries. It was his third-fewest rushing yards since taking over as Baltimore's starter in the middle of the 2018 season.