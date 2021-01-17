        <
          Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs on methodical opening drive for a 1-yard touchdown run

          3:30 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          The Chiefs took a 6-0 lead on the game's first drive when Patrick Mahomes ran the ball in from one yard out. Mahomes could have pitched on the option to Darryl Williams but kept it himself and scored easily. Mahomes has now scored in each of the Chiefs' last three postseason games going back to last season. Harrison Butker miss the point-after try.

          It was Mahomes' third straight playoff game with a rushing touchdown, the longest streak by a quarterback since Steve Young across the 1994-95 postseasons, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

          After he scored, Mahomes threw the ball way up into the upper deck.