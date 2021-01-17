That's so Browns: Cleveland fumble near goal line results in touchback

The Cleveland Browns had a prime opportunity to cut the Kansas City Chiefs' lead to one score before halftime.

Instead, as Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was diving forward into the end zone, Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen popped the ball out of his hands just before it had crossed the pylon. The ball then rolled into the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback.

You can hear the helmet-to-helmet contact without even watching #Browns https://t.co/34P2lskpf8 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 17, 2021

Off the turnover, the Chiefs drove down to kick a field goal to extend their lead to 19-3 at halftime. Cleveland has not a won game after trailing by double digits since Week 3 of the 2018 season, when Mayfield debuted off the bench to rally the Browns to a win over the New York Jets.

Higgins' fumble was the Browns first lost fumble in the playoffs inside the 10 yard line since Earnest Byner's in the 1987 AFC Championship Game. Known as "The Fumble," Byner fumbled at the 1 with the Browns down 38-31 with 1:12 left in the game. Denver recovered and won 38-33.