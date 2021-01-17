Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is not happy about the Baltimore Ravens finishing as one of the most unbalanced teams in NFL history.

The Ravens became the fourth team since 1970 to finish No. 1 in rushing and last in passing and the first to do so since the 2006 Atlanta Falcons, led by Michael Vick. Baltimore averaged 171.2 yards passing this season, which was 20 yards less per game than they averaged on the ground.

"Whenever you're the No. 1 rushing [offense] and the 30-something passing [team], that's not right," Brown said a day after the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. "That's not balanced. We got to find a way to balance our game. Even with our great rushing attack, we got to be able to throw the ball and be able to move the ball through the air."

This marks the first time the Ravens have finished last in the NFL in passing since 2003 when Kyle Boller was their quarterback. Lamar Jackson averaged 183.8 yards passing this season, which is down nearly 25 per game from his MVP season a year ago.

Brown, who he had a long talk with Jackson on Saturday night, wants to train more with his quarterback and his teammates this offseason.

"I know this for a fact, this offseason is going to be the best offseason," Brown said. "We're going to go to work, and we're going to come back motivated and ready to go."