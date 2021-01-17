Chad Henne's big run on third-and-long sets him up to find Tyreek Hill on fourth down to send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. (0:33)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the third straight season, but their divisional round victory over the Cleveland Browns came at a cost.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

Without him, the Chiefs held on to beat the Browns 22-17. They will play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 26-17 in Week 6 in Buffalo.

Mahomes was hit hard on his third-quarter rushing attempt and appeared unsteady as he got to his feet. Mahomes was taken to the injury tent on the sideline for a quick examination before heading to the locker room.

He was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who played in the Chiefs' last game in Week 17 and threw two touchdown passes in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Henne was 6-of-8 for 66 yards and an end zone interception against the Browns. He made two big plays to preserve the win, scrambling for 13 yards to set up a 4th and 1 and then passing five yards to Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs then ran out the clock.

The Chiefs also lost starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland in the second half with a concussion.