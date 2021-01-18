Randy Moss speaks about Deshaun Watson in Houston, saying the organization has failed him over his time with the team. (1:27)

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday asked fans who planned a protest on his behalf to cancel the event "for the sake of public safety."

"Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety," Watson said in a tweet. "Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don't want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection."

I'm hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don't want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

The protest appears to be related to Watson's unhappiness with the team after the process it used to hire general manager Nick Caserio.

The event was organized on Saturday night by a Texans fan who tweeted, "I'm off Monday, I'm down to protest in front of NRG. If we get enough people to do these things change could happen."

The event, first marketed as a protest but later changed to a "rally," was planned for Monday at 11 a.m. local time. The plan was for Texans fans to eat at Lefty's, the cheesesteak franchise of which Watson is a minority owner, and then walk a half-mile to NRG Stadium for a "peaceful protest."