OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Running back Mark Ingram will be released by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ingram, 31, was a healthy scratch for four of the Ravens' last five contests this season, including both playoff games. The Ravens will create $5 million in salary-cap room by releasing the 10-year veteran.

A Pro Bowl player in 2019, Ingram didn't have the same explosiveness this campaign, and he was slowly phased out of the Ravens' game plan, finishing with a career-low 72 carries. Baltimore finished with the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL by relying on rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Ingram said his goodbye to the Ravens on social media Monday, calling the team "a first class organization."

Ingram posted on Twitter: "I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work. #GodWins #BigTrussForever."

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

Ingram, a first-round pick by the Saints in 2011, spent his first eight seasons in New Orleans before signing a three-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore in 2019. He gained 1,018 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens, leading Lamar Jackson's MVP campaign by exclaiming "Big Truss" in postgame news conferences.

Ingram was scheduled to earn $5 million in 2021, the final year of his contract.