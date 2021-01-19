A misdemeanor battery charge against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was dismissed Tuesday, Florida records show.

Alexander's charge from last August in relation to the disappearance of his father was dropped as part of pretrial diversion process, according to Collier County court records. Alexander entered deferred prosecution on Dec. 8, which led to the charges being dismissed. Part of the terms of that agreement included 24 hours of community service and participation in an anger management course.

Alexander was arrested in August after he left Bengals training camp following the disappearance of his father while picking berries with a family friend. According to the arrest report, Alexander allegedly went to a man's house to discuss the incident, hit him and caused minor injuries.

Alexander pleaded not guilty and successfully completed the pretrial diversion program on Jan. 13.

The fifth-year player out of Clemson signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2020 worth $4 million. Alexander started in 10 of his 13 appearances, tallied 47 tackles and also had one interception. He is set to be a free agent this offseason.