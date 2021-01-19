Ryan Clark is excited to watch Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers square off in the NFC title game, saying they're the two greatest quarterbacks he's ever faced. (1:28)

TAMPA, Fla. -- An MRI revealed no serious structural damage to the knee of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

He is considered "day to day" as the Bucs prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Tom Brady's 14th conference title game.

NFL Network was the first to report Brown's status.

Against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, Brown tweaked his knee and played only 27 snaps, including two in the third quarter and one early in the fourth quarter. He finished with one catch for 10 yards.

Since joining the Bucs in Week 9, Brown's role in the offense has grown significantly, helping a receiving corps that has been plagued by injuries much of the year.

Brown led the Bucs with 33 targets and four touchdowns in the final five weeks of the regular season and caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Brady in the Bucs' 31-23 wild-card round victory at Washington.

Should Brown be unable to play in Green Bay, the Bucs would rely more on Scotty Miller and rookie Tyler Johnson.