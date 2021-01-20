NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had surgery on both of his knees on Tuesday, a league source confirmed to ESPN. Brown posted a video on social media after the procedure was finished.

Brown tweaked his left knee during training camp, which led to him missing some time on the field, but he was ready for the start of the season. The primary injury, to his right knee, occurred in the Titans' season-opening 16-14 win at the Denver Broncos.

That injury caused him to be ruled out for Tennessee's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it lingered throughout the season, causing him to be stuck on a stationary bike instead of on the field for practice. Brown pushed through an ankle injury over the final weeks of the season, as well.

Despite dealing with the injuries, Brown was on the field for 70.9% of the Titans' offensive plays, the most by any Tennessee wideout. The second-year pass-catcher was one of two Titans players to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Brown led the team in receptions (70), yards (1,075) and receiving touchdowns (11). He is the first Titans wideout to finish with back-to-back campaigns of 1,000 or more receiving yards since Derrick Mason did so in 2003 and 2004.