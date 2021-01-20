Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune he is retiring from football, saying "it's just time" to end his NFL career after 17 seasons.

Rivers revealed his decision to the Union-Tribune on Tuesday night and told the newspaper that he intends to stick with his plan to coach high school football.

Rivers, 39, spent this past season with the Colts after playing his first 16 seasons with the Chargers. The eight-time Pro Bowler ranks fifth in NFL history with 63,440 passing yards, behind only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

"I can sit here and say, 'I can still throw it. I love to play,'" Rivers told the Union-Tribune. "But that's always going to be there. I'm excited to go coach high school football."