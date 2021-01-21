        <
          Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes practices again as he works through concussion protocol

          Patrick Mahomes limited at Chiefs' practice (0:25)

          Chiefs coach Andy Reid comments on Patrick Mahomes' limited participation at Wednesday's practice. (0:25)

          1:24 PM ET
          Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes was again on the practice field Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs continued preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

          Mahomes also was on the field Wednesday, when the Chiefs began their practice week. He was listed as a limited practice participant, as league rules require because he remains in the concussion protocol. But coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took all the snaps in Wednesday's practice.

          The quarterback was knocked out of Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns after being tackled on a running play.