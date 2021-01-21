KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes was again on the practice field Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs continued preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes also was on the field Wednesday, when the Chiefs began their practice week. He was listed as a limited practice participant, as league rules require because he remains in the concussion protocol. But coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took all the snaps in Wednesday's practice.

The quarterback was knocked out of Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns after being tackled on a running play.