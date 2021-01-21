TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Green Bay Packers, coach Bruce Arians said.

Brown suffered a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and played just a handful of snaps in the second half. He did not take part in practice Thursday and was not present for Wednesday's walk-through.

Arians indicated that Brown wouldn't have to take part in any practices this week in order to play.

"Antonio, he'll be a game-time decision," Arians said Thursday. "But no, he would not have to practice. He's veteran enough. He knows what he's doing. We'll just see what happens."

The former All-Pro's absence would certainly affect the Buccaneers, considering that he was Tom Brady's most targeted receiver over the final five games of the regular season and caught a 36-yard touchdown pass in the wild-card win over Washington. He also is one of the few players on the roster with league championship game experience.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he knows how he can use Brown if the wide receiver is available to play.

"It's not really difficult, because I [have known about it, versus if] it were to have just came upon us the day of the game," Leftwich said. "I got all week to think through those different types of things that may happen. Is he going to play? Is he ain't going to play? ... We'll be ready for whichever way it goes."

Defensive tackle Vita Vea did participate in Thursday's practice. The 346-pound nose tackle was activated from injured reserve this week after suffering a fractured ankle in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. In the 20-minute portion of practice that was open to the media, Vea looked fit and didn't appear to be having any challenges getting in and out of his stance.

"Vita moved around pretty good today when it was full speed," Arians said.