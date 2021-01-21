Lindsey Thiry breaks down the Chargers' hiring of Brandon Staley and how he can improve a team with Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa. (0:54)

New Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley made sure he didn't take too long to introduce himself to quarterback Justin Herbert, but priorities are priorities.

"I called him on my way back home," Staley said about who he contacted first when he learned Sunday that he would be the Chargers' head coach. "I promise I called [wife] Amy first, but then I called Justin because I wanted him to hear my voice. And I wanted him to know about my family ... and then I just wanted to listen for a little bit. Wanted him to hear my energy, maybe see a little bit of vision of what I have for what we want to get accomplished together."

The 38-year-old Staley said he FaceTimed with Herbert on the way to the Costa Mesa facility Thursday for the introductory news conference "because I wanted him to see us before our big day."

Staley was the coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams' top-ranked defense. And while he wouldn't go into specifics as to what he's looking for in an offensive coordinator or offensive scheme, the former college quarterback has an understanding of what it takes on both sides of the ball.

"I'm looking for somebody with character and capacity and that can lead our staff and be part of our vision for how to get the best out of our players."

Staley did say he would be making the defensive calls and hopes to have a staff in place "in a few weeks."

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was asked why he hired a guy with so little NFL coaching experience, including zero on the offensive side.

"Having his background, coming up in high school and college on offense. I think that helps," Telesco said. "I'm watching the Baltimore and Buffalo playoff game and one coach [Sean McDermott] had a defensive background and the other [John Harbaugh] had a special-teams background. And they both have young quarterbacks and they're both doing very well.

"There are different ways to do this," said Telesco, adding that Staley's brain is "very sharp."