The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Antonio Brown for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

"He wasn't as close as we'd hoped, so we'll get him ready for the next one," Arians said.

Brown suffered a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and played just a handful of snaps in the second half. He did not take part in practice Thursday and was not present for Wednesday's walk-through.

The former All-Pro was Tom Brady's most targeted receiver over the final five games of the regular season and caught a 36-yard touchdown pass in the wild-card win over Washington. He is one of the few players on the Buccaneers roster with league championship game experience.