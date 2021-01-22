Rob Ninkovich says it's key for the Bills to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes. (0:55)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes was with the Kansas City Chiefs as they began Friday's practice session, their last one before Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

His participation on Friday would appear to put Mahomes on a path to play Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took all of the snaps in Wednesday's practice and a majority of them on Thursday.

Reid said Mahomes remains in concussion protocol and that he has passed every step in the protocol except one, which is clearance by an independent neurological consultant and the Chiefs' physician.

Mahomes was knocked out of last week's divisional-round playoff win over the Browns with symptoms of a concussion after he was tackled hard on a running play.

Three other key Chiefs players who have been fighting injuries were also present for the start of Friday's practice: wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder).

Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills were preparing for Mahomes to play.

"I guess at the beginning of the week we weren't quite sure, and we really won't know, I guess,'' McDermott said. "It's probably trending in that direction, so that's what we're anticipating.''

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.